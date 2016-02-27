United Nations Security Council adopts resolution in support of ceasefire in Syria

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution in support to ceasefire in Syria starting from midnight on February 27 Damascus time (01:00 a.m. Moscow time).

The document initiated by Russia and the United States won unanimous support of all the 15 members of the Security Council.

The resolution says that the Syrian government forces and opposition groups have informed Russia and the United States about their readiness to accept the ceasefire terms. In this connection, the United Nations Security Council demand the parties fulfill their liabilities and stop hostilities from midnight on February 27, 2016.

The Security Council reiterated commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and expressed support to the United Nations-brokered conflict settlement efforts on the basis of the Geneva communique and the Vienna statements. The Security Council members ask Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and his special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, to resume talks between the Syrian government and the opposition as soon as possible, TASS reports.

Photo: © Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS Archive