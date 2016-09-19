United Russia leads with 53.54% after 50% of ballots counted - CEC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The United Russia party has won 53.54% at the elections to the State Duma after 50% of ballots were counted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday, TASS reports.

The Communist Party (CPRF) won 14.0%, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) - 13.9%, A Just Russia party - 6.20%.

No other party has yet overcome the five-percent barrier. Russia's Communists party is at the fifth place with 2.50% of votes, followed by the Russian Party of Pensioners for Justice (1.77%), Rodina (1.38%), Yabloko (1.59%), the Party of Growth (1.04%), the Green party (0.72%), Russia's Patriots (0.60%), Parnas (0.65%), Civil Platform (0.22%). The Civil Power party is at the last place with 0.13% of votes.



The voter turnout at the elections to the State Duma stands at 47.55% after 50% of ballots were counted, CEC noted. "According to counted ballots, the number of voters that took part in the voting reached 47.55%," CEC said.



The voter turnout at the elections to the State Duma in 2011 stood at 60.21% as 65,774,462 people voted.



Elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, were held on September 18 in a split system: 225 members of parliament were elected by party tickets, while the other 225 were elected in one-seat constituencies.



More than 111 million people were eligible to vote in the election and no minimal turnout was required.



On the same day, 39 Russian regions went to the polls to elect their legislative assemblies, direct elections of top officials took place in seven regions. Besides that, around 5,000 municipal elections were also held.



The number of registered candidates for the upcoming elections at all levels, from federal to municipal, exceeded 103,000 office-seekers.





Source: TASS