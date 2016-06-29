United States condemns terrorist attack on Istanbul's Atatürk Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The U.S. Department of State has issued a press statement regarding terrorist attacks at the Istanbul's Atatürk Airport.

"The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack on Istanbul's Atatürk Airport. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and our hopes for a quick recovery for the wounded. We will remain in close touch with Turkish authorities throughout the investigation.

We stand in solidarity with our NATO Ally Turkey in combating the threat of terrorism. Sadly, this murderous attack is only the latest in a series of attacks aimed at killing and maiming innocent civilians. Such attacks will only reinforce our determination to work with the Government of Turkey to counter the scourge of terrorism and support all those across the region who are working to promote peace and reconciliation," the statement reads, Kazinform refers to the U.S. Department of State.