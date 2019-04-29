  • kz
    Unity of society and interethnic concord - core value, Nazarbayev

    16:00, 29 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XXVII session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has started at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Nur-Sultan.

    Addressing those gathered First President - the Leader of the Nation, chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbaye said that since the date of its foundation the Assembly had united the people of Kazakhstan.

    "The global world eyes powerful transformation. We understand that we live in quite a new historical epoch. Another world and other technologies are around us," the Head of State said.

    "But in this world of variables there is a constant core value that is social unity and interethnic concord. And perhaps that particular factor defines our competitiveness in the future world," the Leader of the Nation said.

    
