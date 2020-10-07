Universal Studios Japan to open Nintendo themed area next spring

OSAKA. KAZINFORM A Nintendo themed area at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka featuring its popular characters such as Mario will open to the public from spring 2021, the park's operator said Wednesday.

«Super Nintendo World,» the world's first attraction based on the firm's games, was initially slated to open in tandem with the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games this summer, but was postponed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Comcast Corp.'s NBC Universal, Kyodo reports.

Guests will be able to visit buildings featured in the games such as Mario's enemy's Bowser's Castle, and experience an attraction based on the hit «Mario Kart,» among others.

The area cost over 60 billion yen ($568 million) to construct.

A Mario themed cafe and store will open on Oct. 16 within Universal Studios Japan prior to the area's grand opening. The cafe will serve food based on the games and the store will sell original merchandise.