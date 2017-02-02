  • kz
    Universiade 2017: Biathlete Vishnevskaya hauls her 2nd gold

    11:25, 02 February 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya has clinched gold in the Women's 7.5km Sprint at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Vishnevskaya covered the distance in 21:43.1

    Coming in 2nd was Yana Bondar of Ukraine. Russian Anastasiia Egorova settled for bronze.

    This is the second medal for Vishnevskaya who won silver in the Women's 15km Individual on January 31.

