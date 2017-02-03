Universiade 2017: Biathlete Vishnevskaya leaves 10km pursuit empty handed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathletes failed to win medals in the Women's 10km Pursuit at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held at the Alatau Cross-Country Skiing & Biathlon Complex.



Nadiia Bielkina from Ukraine won the pursuit covering the distance in 32:39.6. Russians Olga Shesterikova and Larisa Kuklina collected silver and bronze accordingly.



Darya Ussanova demonstrated the best result among Kazakhstani biathletes by finishing 6th.



Heavy favorite of the pursuit Kazakhstani Galina Vishnevskaya didn't finish.



So far Team Kazakhstan has hauled 6 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.