Universiade 2017 closing ceremony to be aired live

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and KazSport TV channels will air the closing ceremony of the 28th Winter Universiade on February 8 at 7:00 p.m. live, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhstan RTRC.

The 1.5 hour-long closing ceremony of the 2017 Winter Universiade will be held at the Almaty Arena. The program of the ceremony will be full of interesting events and surprises. Kazakh pop stars will perform during the ceremony. The delegation of Krasnoyarsk, the host city of the next Universiade, is expected to participate in the ceremony. The delegation is already in Almaty.



JSC "RTRC "Kazakhstan" is the official media partner of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty. KazSport TV channel covers all the events of the Universiade since the onset of the Torch Relay in all regions of Kazakhstan.