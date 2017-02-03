Universiade 2017 closing ceremony to be spectacular - organizers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Organizers of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city promise to hold a spectacular closing ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The closing ceremony of the 2017 Winter Universiade is set to take place at the Almaty Arena at 7:00 p.m. on February 8.



"The preparations and rehearsals for the ceremony are underway. As you may know the opening ceremony was a milestone. We still receive positive feedback and rave reviews. As for the closing ceremony, we prepare a spectacular event that will give the main credit to the main participants - the athletes," the head of the 2017 Universiade Organizing Committee Nail Nurov said.



He said that the closing ceremony will be shorter than the opening one, tentatively 1 hour 20 minutes. A delegation from Krasnoyarsk that will host the next Winter Universiade in 2019 will be a part of the program of the closing ceremony.



"Of course, I can't spill all the details. But Krasnoyarsk delegation's performance will be a big part of the ceremony. The delegation will represent the host city of the next University Games at our closing ceremony," Nurov said in conclusion.



The tickets for the closing ceremony are available at the ticket offices of the Republic Palace. Prices vary from 8,000 to 13,000 tenge.



So far Team Kazakhstan bagged 15 medals, including 6 gold, 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.