Universiade-2017: Denis Ten brings tenth gold for Team Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Denis Ten brought in a tenth gold medal of its home Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number one at the Almaty Arena ice was Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten with 266.97 points. Japanese Keiji Tanaka was second with 252.09 points. Swedish Alexander Mayorov took the third place of the pedestal earning 246.56 points.

Denis Ten is the bronze medalist of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. As of January 2017 he was ranked 7th in the International Skating Union ranking.

Another Kazakhstani, Abzal Rakhimgaliev finished on 12th place with 204 points.

Currently Team Kazakhstan has 10 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze medals.