Universiade-2017: Dmitry Balandin claims bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitry Balandin came third in the 100m breaststroke final at the Summer Universiade in Taipei, Sports.kz reports.

Balandin finished in 1m 17s behind Ilya Shamanovich from Belarus and Andrew Lawrence Wilson from the U.S.

2017 Summer Universiade. Taipei. Swimming.

Men. 100m breaststroke.

1. Ilya Shamanovich (Belarus)- 1:00.15

2. Andrew Lawrence Wilson (USA) - 1:00.15

3. Dmitry Balandin (Kazakhstan) - +0.02.