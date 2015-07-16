Universiade-2017 facilities to be commissioned on time

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The facilities for the Universiade-2017 will be commissioned on time, deputy managing director of "Basis" construction company Konstantin Kozlov informed today.

"Construction of the facilities for the Universiade-2017 goes according to schedule. In accordance with the agreement, the facilities have to be commissioned in October 2016. We plan to do it in August 2016 to hold a competition here and test the arena," K. Kozlov said.

He also noted that there were no problems with safety at the site as long as there were three safety supervisors working there daily.

Thus, the ice arena is one of the biggest facilities of the Universiade will have 12000 seats and be one of the symbols of the 28 th Winter Universiade.

"The facilities meet all international standards and about 80-90% of the construction materials are produced in Kazakhstan. 970 people are employed at the construction site," the representative of the company noted.