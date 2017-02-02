  • kz
    Universiade-2017: Ivan Luft brings in 6th gold for Team Kazakhstan

    16:55, 02 February 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh skier Ivan Luft won the 6th Kazakhstan's gold medal at the World Winter Universiade-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Today Kazakhstani Ivan Luft won the last sprint held in Classic style. Ivan shared the stand with Russian athletes. His gold became sixth for the national team.

    Currently Team Kazakhstan has 6 gold medals, brought in by Ivan Luft in skiing, Dmitriy Reikherd in mogul, Yulia Galysheva - mogul, Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova in biathlon, and a freestyle duo of Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baghlan Inkarbek.

    Team Kazakhstan also has 2 silver and 7 bronze medals.

