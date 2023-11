Universiade-2017. January 30 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the program of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty the first competitions for the medals start on November 30.

Almaty Arena - 09:00 curling, men and women. Group stage. Official opening 13:15.

Halyk Arena - 3 hockey matches (ice hockey) men: 12:30 - Korea - Russia; 16:00 Sweden - Czech Republic; 19:30 USA - Canada.

Baluan Sholak sports palace - 2 hockey matches, women: 16:30 Canada - Great Britain; 20:00 Kazakhstan-China.

Shymbulak - Alpine skiing. Super Giant (super giant slalom): 10:30 Super Giant, women; 13:00 Super Giant, men.

Tabagan - freestyle: 10:00-11:15 - acrobatics, men and women (official training); 11:30 qualification; 13:00-13:45 official training; 14:00 final.

Shymbulak - snowboarding: 09:00 - parallel giant slalom, qualification (men, women), 14:00 final.

Ala Tau - cross-country skiing: Individual race 11:00-11:45 5 of km (woman); 12:30-13:45 10 km (men).