Universiade-2017: January 31 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 31st there will be held competitions in curling, ice hockey, speed and alpine skiing, freestyle and snowboarding, biathlon and Nordic combined, cross-country skiing.

Almaty Arena: 09:00 curling

Halyk Arena: 3 men's hockey matches (ice hockey). 12:30 Japan - Korea, 16:00 Slovakia - USA, 19.30 Kazakhstan - Sweden.

Baluan Sholak sports palace: women's hockey match. 20:00 Japan - USA.

Medeu: speed skating. 11:00 running on 1500 m, women; 13:00 running on 5000 m, men.

Shymbulak: alpine skiing. 10:00, 13:30 women's Super-combined.

Tabagan: freestyle competitions. 14:00 mixed team acrobatics final.

Shymbulak: showboarding. 14:00 men and women's parallel slalom final

Alatau: biathlon. 10:15 - 12:55 women's preliminary shot and individual race. 13:15 - 16:00 men's preliminary shot and individual race.

Alatau: cross-country skiing. 10:30 women, 13:00 men.

Sunkar and Alatau: Nordic combined, individual per Gundersen system. 11: 00 - K95 jumps. 15:30 - race 10 km.

Almaty Arena: figure skating official trainings

Sunkar: ski jumping official trainings