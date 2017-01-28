Universiade-2017 kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM XXVIII World Universiade starts today in Almaty with hockey matches, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On January 28 hockey squads of United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, Slovakia, Latvia and Japan will meet on the Almaty ice.

Men's team will play at the Halyk Arena, women at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.

Ice Hockey - Men

12:30 - Slovakia - United Kingdom, group stage.

16:00 - Japan - Latvia, group stage.

19:30 - Kazakhstan - China, group stage.

Ice Hockey - Women

16:30 - Canada - China, group stage.

20:00 - Kazakhstan - United Kingdom, group stage.

Ticket to Halyk Arena matches cost 500 - 700 tenge, and to Baluan Sholak Sports Palace 300 - 500 tenge.

The first men's ice hockey tournament at the Winter Universiade took place in 1962 in Villars, Switzerland, featuring four teams. FISU included women's ice hockey for the first time on the program of the 2009 WU in Harbin, China, where six teams (countries) competed.

Official opening ceremony of the 28th World University Games in Almaty will be held tomorrow, 29 January.