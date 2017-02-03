Universiade 2017 medalists receive 3-mln bonuses in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with winners of the 28th Winter Universiade and thanked them for deservedly representing their country. The athletes received thank-you letters and bonuses.

"The Universiade is a national project and one of the most high-profile sports events in the 25-year history of Kazakhstan's independence. The entire nation, the Head of State and three million residents of our region proudly share this historic victory with you. Your victories and achievements have once again proved the strength of your spirit, will to win, patriotism and unity of our people. The Head of State creates all necessary conditions for the development of sport and your victories. And your medals prove that our authorities genuinely care and support our athletes," governor Tuimebayev said.



Recall that two athletes from South Kazakhstan region Zhibek Arapbayeva and Zhanbota Aldabergenova won silver and bronze in Ladies' Aerials on January 30 respectively. On January 31, Zhanbota and Baglan Inkarbek clinched gold in the Mixed Team Aerials.



The press service of the regional administration revealed that the athletes who won gold received the 3-million tenge bonuses and those who collected silver and bronze - 2-million tenge bonuses. Coach Murat Ablyatifov was awarded the 2-million tenge bonus as well.









