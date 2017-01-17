Universiade 2017 medals presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The presentation of the medals of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade has been held in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The medals were made in accordance with the brand book of our Universiade and requirements of the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The motto of the Universiade is engraved on the medals in three languages," said deputy director of the Directorate for preparations for the Universiade Kamila Lukpanova.







Earlier Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed the volume of bonuses for Kazakhstani athletes who will haul medals at the Universiade.







Gold medalists will get a bonus amounting to 4.9 million tenge ($15,000). Winners of silver and bronze medals will get 3.3 million tenge ($10,000) and 1.6 million tenge ($5,000) respectively. Coaches of the medalists will get bonuses as well.



85 sets of medals in 12 sports will be up for grabs at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city. Over 2,000 athletes have confirmed their participation in the event.