Universiade-2017 opening ceremony to be broadcasted live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Opening ceremony of XXVIII World Winter Universiade will take place today in Almaty at Almaty Arena. It will be broadcasted live on "Kazakhstan" and "Kazsport" networks from 6:55 pm, Kazinform correspondent reported citing RTRC "Kazakhstan".

Organizers promised a great show with performances by Kazakh stars.



175 athletes in 12 sports will represent Kazakhstan at the World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty. Earlier yesterday, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly wished great victories to the athletes during his visit to the athletic village.