  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade-2017 opening ceremony to be broadcasted live

    10:42, 29 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Opening ceremony of XXVIII World Winter Universiade will take place today in Almaty at Almaty Arena. It will be broadcasted live on "Kazakhstan" and "Kazsport" networks from 6:55 pm, Kazinform correspondent reported citing RTRC "Kazakhstan".

    Organizers promised a great show with performances by Kazakh stars.

    175 athletes in 12 sports will represent Kazakhstan at the World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty. Earlier yesterday, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Muhamediuly wished great victories to the athletes during his visit to the athletic village.

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!