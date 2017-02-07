Universiade-2017: Program for February 7
09:07, 07 February 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Universiade Directorate announced competitions, which will take place on February 7, Kazinform correspondent reports.
At 9 am and 2 pm curling fans will enjoy finals at Almaty Arena.
At 10am Shymbulak will host slalom and starting 2 pm - Freestyle Ski Cross.
Big air is taking place today at Tabagan starting 2 pm.
Male biathletes will participate in the mass starts today. Starting 3 pm they will compete for the gold.
Final race in short track is scheduled at 6 pm.
Halyk Arena today hosts ice hockey semi-finals.
The organizers have also informed about possible scheduele changes due to adverse weather conditions.