  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade-2017: Program for February 8

    09:43, 08 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Almaty hosts the decisive matches for gold in ice hockey. Directorate told about today's events, including the closing ceremony.

    At the ski and biathlon complex Alatau fans will enjoy the mass start in skiing cross-country among men. Start - at 10 am.

    At 11 am on the Halyk Arena ice will begin the match for bronze medals in ice hockey. Final will begin at 3 pm.

    The closing ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade will be held at Almaty Arena starting 7 pm.

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Sport Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!