Universiade-2017: program for January 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today on the second day of competitions Almaty will host hockey matches and an official opening ceremony of the Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

US and Russia women's squads will meet today in a match of a group stage. The game will start at 12.30 pm in Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.

The main event of the day which is the opening ceremony of the XXVIII World Winter Universiade will take place at Almaty Arena Ice Palace starting at 7:00 pm. It will be broadcasted live on "Kazakhstan" and "Kazsport" networks from 6:55 pm, Kazinform correspondent reported citing RTRC "Kazakhstan".