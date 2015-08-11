Universiade-2017 symbol installed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A symbol of the Universiade-2017 has been installed in the central part of Almaty. This is a green sculpture of Sunkar (Falcon) with the wings spread.

As the municipal department for natural resources informs, this is the ninth topiary opened in the city from the year beginning. The three-meter soaring composition was installed at the al-Farabi Avenue in the area of Seifullin transport juncture. The height of the topiary exceeds 300 meters. Along the flower bed is a big inscription "Universiade-2017" made in Russian and English languages.