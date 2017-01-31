Universiade-2017: Team Kazakhstan second on medal table

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on the second place on the Universiade medal table. The results of the first day provided by Universiade's official website, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Team Russia is with 17 medals: 8 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze.

Team Kazakhstan is second with 8 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

The last in Top 3 is Team China, thay have 5 medals: 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Today Kazakh freestyle skiers duo Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baglan Inkarbek brought in the second gold medal for their country at the Universiade.