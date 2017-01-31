  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade-2017: Team Kazakhstan second on medal table

    18:17, 31 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on the second place on the Universiade medal table. The results of the first day provided by Universiade's official website, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Team Russia is with 17 medals: 8 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze.

    Team Kazakhstan is second with 8 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

    The last in Top 3 is Team China, thay have 5 medals: 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

    Today Kazakh freestyle skiers duo Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baglan Inkarbek brought in the second gold medal for their country at the Universiade.

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!