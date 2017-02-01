Universiade-2017 to pay 1 mln tenge to family of deceased employee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Management of the Universiade-2017 will pay 1 million tenge in compensation to the family of Baurzhan Rafikov, who died at the International Ski Jump Complex "Sunkar", Kazinform correspondent reports.

Employee of the Universiade-2017 Directorate, Baurzhan Rafikov, 33, died on January 31 around 9:00 pm at the International Ski Jump Complex "Sunkar".

According to the management, at the end of his shift Rafikov suddenly lost consciousness. Colleagues and duty health worker provided first aid.

"Paramedics arrived a few minutes later. Within 40 minutes they performed resuscitation which unfortunately failed. According to preliminary conclusion of paramedics death was caused by heart failure. The final cause of death be established by a forensic examination", statement reads.

Today, February 1, the Universiade-2017 Directorate staff observed a minute of silence in memory of the deceased colleague.

"Universiade Directorate expresses deep condolences to family and friends of Baurzhan Rafikov. He left behind elderly mother, wife and two children. 1 million tenge will be paid as compensation to the family of Baurzhan Rafikov", was noted in the directorate.