ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's skier Asset Duissenov has grabbed a silver medal at the Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk, Olympic.kz reports.

Duissenov finished second in the men's sprint. Russia's Alexander Terentiyev was the best while another Russian skier Andrei Sobakarev rounded out the top three.



It is noteworthy, Kazakh Zhanbota Aldabergenova has earlier added a silver medal to the country's tally.