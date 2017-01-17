Universiade: athletes start to arrive January 23

ASTAN. KAZINFORM - The first group of the participants of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty will arrive on January 23rd, and it will be the teams of Kazakhstan and Canada, akim of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek has told.

"Most of the participants will arrive on January 26th when more than 700 athletes from 24 countries will arrive. In total 2,200 athletes and over 100 guests will come", said the akim.

"We have several times inspected all facilities and venues for safety and security. All the issues have been resolved. By January 20th we will be 100% ready to receive the guests", he added.