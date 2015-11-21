Universiade budget reduced by half - A.Abdualiyev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Asset Abdualiyev, director of the Universiade Organizing Committee, spoke a today's Forum on cooperation with domestic manufacturers in preparation for the Universiade 2017.

According to his words, the budget of the Universiade for the last month has been reduced by half - from 32 to 17 billion tenge. In particular, the committee reduced by 1.2 billion tenge the cost of opening and closing ceremonies. In addition there has been reduced by half a billion the cost of cultural projects of the Universiade. Transportation costs were decreased by 1 billion tenge. Mr. Abdualiyev said that the committee will rent but not buy vehicles for transportation of Universiade guests and participants. The cost of test competitions was also reduced by 500 million tenge. Thus, the budget of the Universiade is 53 million euros. It is worth noting that the operating budget of the Winter Universiade 2011 in Erzurum (Turkey) was 83 million euros, in Harbin in 2009 - 105 million euros, and in Kazan in 2013 - about 500 million euros.