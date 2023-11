Universiade February 1 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 1 there following activities of the Winter Universiade are planned: alpine skiing, ski jumping, figure skating, hockey and curling.

Shymbulak: 10:00, 11:45 and 14.30 Slalom and Supergiant, men and women. 12:30 Snowboarding qualification contests, men and women

Almaty Arena: Curling (group stage). 09:00 Kazakhstan-Norway, women. 14:00 Kazakhstan-Japan, men. 19:00 Kazakhstan-Russian Federation, women

Medeu: Speed Skating. 11:00 3000 meters, women. 14:05 500 meters, men.

Women's Ski Jumping -16:00, men's - 18:30.

Ski jumping 10:00, cross-country skiing 15:30.

Almaty Arena: 14:30 women's figure skating (short program).

Baluan Sholak: Women's Ice Hockey. 20:00 Kazakhstan -Canada. 16:30 Great Britain -China.

Halyk-arena: Men's Ice Hockey. 12: 30 Russia-Latvia, 16:00 Canada-Great Britain, 19:30 Czech Republic-China.

The second day of the competitions resulted for Kazakhstan in the second standing in medal score and 8 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze. On the first place is Russian (17 medals: 8 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze), the third place was taken by China which has got 5 medals: 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.