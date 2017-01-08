  • kz
    Universiade: Female athlete in Ski Jumping first time to represent Kazakhstan

    16:54, 08 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan's Federation of Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Andrey Verveikin has shared about the progress of preparation for the 28th Winter Universiade in the interview to almaty2017.com.        

    "Our male Ski Jumping team is in Europe for competition experience. They will be back on January 22 and will train in Almaty for another week individually. As per the rules we can put three athletes for the competition. We have already determined two of them - Sabyrzhan Muminov and Sergey Tkachenko. Two athletes are competing to be the third participant, and, one they are back in Almaty we will choose the third one", Andrey Verveikin told.   


    "Kazakhstan's Nordic Combined team is also participating in the continental cup tournaments in Europe. Two participants of the Universiade have been selected - Chingiz Rakparov and Aibek Ali. The third position is vacant.  By the way, for the time we will have female participant in Ski Jumping - Dayana Akhmetvaliyeva".

     

    According to preliminary information, 21 countries will contest in Ski Jumping and 13 countries will compete in Nordic Combined.

     

     

