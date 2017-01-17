Universiade flame to light up ancient Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The scenario of the regional stage of the Torch Relay of the 28th World Universiade-2017 has been prepared in Zhambyl region.

As earlier reported, the games of the 28th World Winter Universiade will take place from January 29 to February 8 in Almaty. Student athletes from 64 countries of the world will get together in Almaty to participate in the international sports competition under the FISU aegis.



For the first time in the history of Universiades Kazakhstan will present an original concept of the Relay Flame lit in all 16 regions of the country. In Astana the flame will be lit in the Nazarbayev University on January 25. Taraz will be the final point of the Torch Relay on January 28.



The Universiade flame will be passed across 22,500 km by thousands of torch bearers. On January 29 in Almaty the final stage of the Torch Relay will finish in the Ice Palace in the climax of the Universiade opening ceremony.



According to Head of the Zhambyl sports department Gamlet Kainarbekov in Taraz there has been planned two-stage 12-km long route of Torch Relay in Taraz. Each of 60 torch bearers will run 200 meters. The cauldron has been installed in the archeological park "Ancient Taraz" near the House of Friendship. From there torch bearers will head to Dostyk central square, make a circle along the central avenues and universities where students will meet them. The first stage will finish in the First President's Park. In the second stage torch bearers will follow to the 550 Years of Kazakh Khannate Monument and Taraz Arena Sport Palace where the torch will be put in the cauldron, and the key torch bearer of the regional stage will deliver the flame to Almaty by train.