Universiade gold medalist Galysheva: It feels great to win at home

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Gold medalist of Universiade-2017 in mogul Yulia Galysheva commented on her performance, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It feels great to win gold at home. I am happy that we hosted Universiade in Almaty. And I was aiming at the first place, to confirm my champion's status", said Yulia Galysheva at a press conference.





She also noted that she is set to leave for a test track in South Korea and then to China and Japan on February 6. Later she will also take part in the World Championship in Spain.

Kazakhstan currently has 5 gold medals brought in by Dmitriy Reikherd in mogul, Yulia Galysheva - mogul, Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova in biathlon, and a freestyle duo of Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baghlan Inkarbek.





Team Kazakhstan also has 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.