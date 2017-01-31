  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade: Heavy snowfall postpones events on Shymbulak

    11:57, 31 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Based on the weather alert reported by Kazakhstan meteorology service on January 31, and given the heavy snowfall and height of the snow in the in the Ili Alatau mountains there is a high risk of avalanches", said the Emergency Department of Almaty.    

    The Emergency Department recommend not to approach the steep snowy slopes of the mountains.

    As informed by the Universiade Organizing Committee, due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility on Shymbulak it has been decided to move the competitions in women's super giant scheduled on January 31 at 10:00 to a different time which will be reported later. 

     

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!