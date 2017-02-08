Universiade in Almaty to leave a mark in history - Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has addressed the closing ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"These days celebrated the youth, will to win and big sport achievements. Excellent performance of the athletes is the result of their hard work and well-coordinate work of coaches and teams. These University Games will be remembered for several reasons. First of all, the 28th Winter Universiade was held at a high level despite limited budget. Secondly, over 1 billion viewers watched the Universiade in Almaty. It was a grandiose event that brought together athletes from 57 countries," Prime Minister Sagintayev noted in his speech.



"This event will certainly make contribution to the development of the city. We've become witnesses of how state-of-the-art sports facilities, including the Almaty and the Khalyk Arena, healthcare and cultural centers, residential complexes were built in the city. They will function for Almaty residents and all citizens of the country in the future," Sagintayev added.



The Premier especially praised Team Kazakhstan for their performance at the Universiade. The Kazakh athletes clinched 36 medals, including 11 gold, eight silver and 17 bronze medals earning the second spot in the overall medal tally.



"We are proud of you victories and congratulate all of you! Such excellent results became possible thanks to the policy of our President Nursultan Nazarbayev that promotes and supports sport," the Prime Minister said in conclusion.