Universiade: Pair figure skating removed for technical reasons

ALMATY. KAZIFORM - Pair figure skating has been removed from the Universiade program because of the organizational reasons.

"There are organizational and technical reasons of excluding pair figure skating from the Universiade program. Those who purchased the tickets for pair figure skating performances can return them and get total refund at the ticket offices", deputy head of the Universiade Directorate Kamila Lukpanova said.

According to the regulations of the international competitions in paired figure skating, it has been decided by FISU to exclude this kind of sport from the program of the Universiade-2017.