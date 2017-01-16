  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade: Pair figure skating removed for technical reasons

    12:53, 16 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZIFORM - Pair figure skating has been removed from the Universiade program because of the organizational reasons.    

    "There are organizational and technical reasons of excluding pair figure skating from the Universiade program. Those who purchased the tickets for pair figure skating performances can return them and get total refund at the ticket offices", deputy head of the Universiade Directorate Kamila Lukpanova said.

    According to the regulations of the international competitions in paired figure skating, it has been decided by FISU to exclude this kind of sport from the program of the Universiade-2017.

     

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!