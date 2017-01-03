  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade venues – Almaty arena

    12:00, 03 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Almaty Arena, a 12,000-seat ice palace, is the central facility of the Universiade situated only 700 m from Athletic village.

    Total area - 10,734 ha.

    Built up area - 29 710.94 sq.m.

    Ice Palace consists of figure skating - for 12,000 spectators and curling arena for 475 spectators. After the Universiade this multifunctional complex will become one of the main sports facilities in Kazakhstan, attracting around 600 million visitors annually.

    According to the project ice rinks can be transformed into volleyball, basketball or futsal courts etc.
    Having a modern sound and light solutions it will also be able to host big concerts. Almaty arena is perfect for conferences, forums and exhibitions.

    After the Universiade Ice Palace will become a permanent training facility for professional athletes. Its ice will also be available to residents and guests of Almaty for public skating, amateur competitions etc.

    During the Games it will host an opening and closing ceremonies as well as figure skating competitions (main arena) and curling (small arena)..

    Location: Momyshuly Street towards Ryskulov Avenue, Alatau district.

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!