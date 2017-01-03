Universiade venues – Almaty arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Almaty Arena, a 12,000-seat ice palace, is the central facility of the Universiade situated only 700 m from Athletic village.

Total area - 10,734 ha.

Built up area - 29 710.94 sq.m.

Ice Palace consists of figure skating - for 12,000 spectators and curling arena for 475 spectators. After the Universiade this multifunctional complex will become one of the main sports facilities in Kazakhstan, attracting around 600 million visitors annually.

According to the project ice rinks can be transformed into volleyball, basketball or futsal courts etc.

Having a modern sound and light solutions it will also be able to host big concerts. Almaty arena is perfect for conferences, forums and exhibitions.

After the Universiade Ice Palace will become a permanent training facility for professional athletes. Its ice will also be available to residents and guests of Almaty for public skating, amateur competitions etc.

During the Games it will host an opening and closing ceremonies as well as figure skating competitions (main arena) and curling (small arena)..

Location: Momyshuly Street towards Ryskulov Avenue, Alatau district.