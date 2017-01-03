  • kz
    Universiade venues – Athletic Village

    11:00, 03 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The village can accommodate 5,000 people. It will be opened for the delegations on 24 January 2017.

    Total area - 24.41 ha.

    Built up area - 23,977.66 sq.m.


    The Athletic Village consists of  14 residential buildings and 3 service units built in a form of the letter U (for Universiade). All its facilities form a silhouette of the ancient Sun Man petroglyph.

    In the center of the complex is the main administrative center - the operating unit, where the FISU office will be stationed. There is also a 1,000-seat canteen, a rest area and an interactive museum of traditional musical instruments.

    Location: Alatau district, Momyshuly street north from Ryskulov Avenue.

     

     

