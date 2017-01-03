  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade venues – Baluan Sholak Sport Palace

    09:00, 03 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baluan Sholak Sport Palace can accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. It is located in 12.7 km from the Athletic village.

    The palace consists of a main and a small arena. It has  50-year long history and was named after famous Kazakh wrestler, singer and composer Baluan Sholak (1864 - 1919).

    At the time of construction in 1967,  the palace had an ice arena, artificial ice making facility, medical and methodological rooms.

    In 2010, the Sport Palace was reconstructed in accordance with international standards for hosting the VII Winter Asian Games. Today it hosts continental and world competitions in Olympic disciplines.

    In November 2015, Baluan Sholak Sport Palace hosted the Pacific-Asia Curling Championship which became a qualifier stage for 2016 World Cup and qualification event for the 2017 Winter Universiade.

    During the Universiade, the main arena will host female ice hockey tournaments from 28 January to 7 February. And the small arena will host short-track speed skating on 3-7 February.

    Location: 44, Abay Avenue, Almaty

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!