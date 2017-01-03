Universiade venues – Baluan Sholak Sport Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baluan Sholak Sport Palace can accommodate up to 5,000 spectators. It is located in 12.7 km from the Athletic village.

The palace consists of a main and a small arena. It has 50-year long history and was named after famous Kazakh wrestler, singer and composer Baluan Sholak (1864 - 1919).

At the time of construction in 1967, the palace had an ice arena, artificial ice making facility, medical and methodological rooms.

In 2010, the Sport Palace was reconstructed in accordance with international standards for hosting the VII Winter Asian Games. Today it hosts continental and world competitions in Olympic disciplines.

In November 2015, Baluan Sholak Sport Palace hosted the Pacific-Asia Curling Championship which became a qualifier stage for 2016 World Cup and qualification event for the 2017 Winter Universiade.

During the Universiade, the main arena will host female ice hockey tournaments from 28 January to 7 February. And the small arena will host short-track speed skating on 3-7 February.

Location: 44, Abay Avenue, Almaty