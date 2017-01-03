Universiade venues - Halyk Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Halyk Ice Arena

Distance from Athletic village - 18.5 km.

Capacity - 3,000 spectators.

Total area - 10,929.5ha. Built-up area - 20,293.5 sq. m.

The main arena can accommodate up to 3,000 spectators and the small arena can hold up to 300. According to the project, ice rinks can be transformed into volleyball, basketball or futsal courts. During the Games Halyk Arena will host men's ice hockey matches.

Location: Talgar and Kulja highways crossing, Medeu district, Almaty.