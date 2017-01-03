Universiade venues – Shymbulak ski resort

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the Universiade Shymbulak ski resort will be home for alpine skiing, snowboarding and freestyle.

Distance from Athletic Village - 35.4 km

It is located in the gorge of Trans-Ili Alatau at an altitude of 2,260 m above sea level.

Shymbulak ski resort was built in 1954, as a training base for Soviet alpine skiers.

The average temperature here reaches + 20°C in summer and -7°C in winter.

The resort has been significantly renovated and today it has 3,620 meters of trails certified by International Ski Federation (FIS)

In 2011 an ultramodern cableway was built here for holding the VII Winter Asian Games. It has 114 comfortable and is the longest cableway in the world at 4.5 km

Location: 640 Gornaya Str, Medeu district, Almaty.