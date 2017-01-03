  • kz
    Universiade venues - Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex

    08:00, 03 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most spectacular competitions of the  2017 World Winter Universiade - ski jumping and Nordic Combined - will take place here.

    Distance from Athletic village - 16.1 km.

    The Complex built in 2010 consists of Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex and a ski stadium.

    Total area - 15,1377 ha.

    Built-up area - 44,583.9 sq.m.

    Capacity - 5,200 spectators.

    Sunkar will host ski jumping and Nordic combined competitions.

    Location: 128/8, Al-Farabi Avenue, Almaty.

     

