Universiade venues - Tabagan Ski Resort Sports and Entertainment Complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tabagan ski resort was built in 2005 in Shybynsay valley (Ile Alatau), not far from Beskaynar village (former Gorny Sadovod.). Such a large-scale project, Tabagan is a new milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's tourism market and winter sports.

Tabagan will be one of the main venues of the Universiade.

Distance from the Athletes' Village - 36.6 km

Capacity - 800 spectators

Total area - 91 hectares

During the Games it will host Big Air and ski acrobatics

Location: Beskaynar village, Talgar district, Almaty region.