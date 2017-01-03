  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Universiade venues - Tabagan Ski Resort Sports and Entertainment Complex

    14:00, 03 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tabagan ski resort was built in 2005 in Shybynsay valley (Ile Alatau), not far from Beskaynar village (former Gorny Sadovod.). Such a large-scale project, Tabagan is a new milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's tourism market and winter sports.

    Tabagan will be one of the main venues of the Universiade.

    Distance from the Athletes' Village - 36.6 km

    Capacity - 800 spectators

    Total area - 91 hectares

    During the Games it will host Big Air and ski acrobatics

    Location: Beskaynar village, Talgar district, Almaty region.

     

    Tags:
    25 Years of Independence 2017 Winter Universiade
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!