University College London hosts Nauryz New Year Day

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Nauryz New Year Day has been marked at the UCL annually since 2009. Every year hundreds of people gather at the Main Quad of one of the UK's famous universities to celebrate Nauryz, one of the world's ancient holidays, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.



This year, the event was attended by over 1,000 people, including students, representatives of diaspora of the Central Asian region, residents and guests of London. A huge stage was set up in the centre of the Main Quad, where representatives of Central Asia held a concert dedicated to Nauryz.





At a pavilion next to the stage, the representatives of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and other countries displayed their national souvenirs.



The participants of the event have also enjoyed the national sports as well, such as for example, wrestling and others. The guests have also tried the cuisine of Central Asia.