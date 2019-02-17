University in St. Petersburg collapses from fifth to second floors

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM A building of the St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO University) has collapsed between the second and fifth floors, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"In Lomonosova Street, the fifth-story building of St. Petersburg's ITMO University has collapsed from the fifth to second floors. At least 60 people have been evacuated so far," the emergencies official said.



According to preliminary reports, violations of safety rules during repair work caused the collapse.