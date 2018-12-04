University nano-satellite successfully launched into space

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Elon Musk's SpaceX Company has launched Kazakhstani Nanosatellite «Al-Farabi-2» created by Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

The launch was successfully carried out from a Spaceport on the «Falcon 9» rocket carrier in the Vandenberg Air Force Base of California (USA) on December 4 at 00:32 A.M. Astana time. The Nanosatellite is operating in normal mode.

The «Al-Farabi-2» Nanosatellite combines the best innovative technologies, and its main components and units are protected by Kazakhstani patents. It is designed to solve original scientific, technological and educational tasks, as well as it would allow for testing of electronic components of an onboard computer developed by KazNU's scientists for small spacecraft. The results of research and experiments are valuable and relevant to the Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and foreign partners of the university.

«The launch of Kazakhstan's Nanosatellite into open space on the eve of Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan heralds another important stage in the history of Kazakhstan's science and satellite engineering. This is the second Nanosatellite launched by KazNU into space. The first Nanosatellite «Al-Farabi-1» was successfully launched into space on February 15, 2017 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India. It was named in honor of the outstanding scholar of the Turkic world, Al-Farabi, whose name our university carries with dignity», said project leader Academician Galym Mutanov.



A large-scale project to create a national scientific school in the field of space technology, design, assembly and launch of nanosatellites, and training highly qualified specialists in this field has been implemented at KazNU since 2013 within the framework of the «UNIFORM» International Consortium.

Al-Farabi KazNU is carrying out purposeful work on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State in the Message to the People of Kazakhstan entitled «New Development Opportunities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution» for the entry of Kazakhstan into the «Digital Era». The creation of new high-tech technologies and technical means, including the space sphere, are priority directions in the University's activities.