University of Warsaw holds lecture devoted to 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Poland Altay Abibullayev held a meeting with students of the Institute of International Relations of the University of Warsaw, where he delivered a lecture dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Kazakh, Polish and the CIS students attended the lecture at the University of Warsaw.

The Ambassador spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years of independence. The attendees were informed about the country’s investment climate, Nurly Zhol programme and Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy. Noting the importance of ‘green’ energy development, the head of the diplomatic mission reported on the preparations for the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition in Astana.

The Ambassador focused on Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and the main priorities of Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.

He informed also about the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Kazakh diplomat underlined that the call for dialogue and cooperation in resolving conflicts was the central idea of the Manifesto.

Dr.Zaleski highlighted Kazakhstan’s increasing role at the international arena, an undisputed leadership of Kazakhstan in the Central Asia and praised Kazakhstan's initiatives for peace and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Warsaw handed over the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” and other information and image products concerning Kazakhstan to the students.

The Ambassador held a separate meeting with more than 50 Kazakh students, members of the Bars student club studying at the public and private universities of Poland to discuss learning process.

For reference: More than 800 Kazakh students are studying presently at the Polish universities now under bachelor’s, master’s and PhD programmes. The Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement in Education came into force in June 2016.





