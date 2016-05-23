University of Warwick held seminar on “The World in XXI century. The position of Kazakhstan”

LONDON. KAZINFORM The University of Warwick, UK, hosted a seminar titled "The World in XXI century. The position of Kazakhstan" to highlight President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's Manifesto ‘The World. The XXI Century'.

The seminar was run by the ‘KazAlliance’ Kazakh students’ organisation, the Kazakh students, who study at the University of Warwick in association with the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK and focused on the main theses of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Manifesto ‘The World. The XXI Century’, as well as Kazakhstan’s other initiatives on the maintenance of the global non-proliferation regime and nuclear safety.

The event was attended by Dauletbek Kussainov, the Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK, Professor Peter Ferdinand, Department of Politics and International Studies, the University of Warwick, Mr. Richard Aldrich, Professor of International Security, the University of Warwick, Dr. Adrian Campbell, International Development Department, Senior Lecturer, the University of Birmingham, as well as Kazakh students, who study at the top UK universities and international students.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to the UK Dauletbek Kussainov noted that since the first day of its independence, Kazakhstan had always sought to be a responsible and reliable partner of the global community, taking concrete actions to maintain global peace and security. Our country had become one of the states in the world to voluntarily renounce the nuclear weapon and close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site.

According to Dauletbek Kussainov, one of Kazakhstan’s main achievements in maintaining the global non-proliferation regime was playing a key role in establishing the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and the creation of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank. In addition to this, Kazakhstan played the leading role in the solution of Iran’s nuclear programme.

The initiatives, presented by Kazakhstan to the international community in maintaining global peace and security include President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s Manifesto ‘The World. The XXI Century’, which was adopted in the course of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington this April. The Manifesto has gained the status of the official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

As Dauletbek Kussainov noted, the President of Kazakhstan’s Manifesto sets out a comprehensive program of action aiming at the achievement of a nuclear-weapon-free world. In particular, the Manifesto suggests concrete steps towards arms reduction and the elimination of nuclear weapons, which should promote strengthening international security.

Professors of the Universities of Warwick and Birmingham Mr. Peter Ferdinand, Mr. Richard Aldrich and Dr. Adrian Campbell shared their opinions with the participants regarding the Manifesto ‘The World. The XXI Century’. They noted that Kazakhstan, having abandoned its nuclear arsenal, contributed to the global disarmament and non-proliferation and strengthening international security and the Manifesto of Kazakhstan’s leader promotes Kazakhstan’s profile in the world stage.

Kazakh students, who study at the top UK universities, have also actively participated in the seminar. In particular, Oxford University graduate student Mr. Abulkhairkhan Zhunisbek made a presentation on the theme ‘The contribution of Kazakhstan to non-proliferation regime’, whereas Birmingham University graduate student Mr. Gabidulla Ospankulov’s presentation was called ‘New wars in the context of non-nuclear wars’.

The seminar also saw the presentations made by King’s College London graduate student Ms. Gulmira Kappasova regarding strengths and limitations of education policy measures in Kazakhstan and Warwick University graduate student Ms. Assem Kozhabek, whose presentation related to the problems in developing the transport infrastructure during the Astana EXPO 2017.

