'Unknown Kazakhstan' on display in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of young photographers "Unknown Kazakhstan" was unveiled in the capital of Azerbaijan Baku this week. Later it will be exhibited at the Azerbaijani State Academy of Arts.

The event was organized by the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan.







"Unknown Kazakhstan" is a unique photo exhibition depicting the Great Steppe with all its contrasts, ancient legends and picturesque landscapes. Each photograph in the exposition not only inspires but gives an in-depth insight into our country and its culture. The exhibition allows to make the first step towards discovering Kazakhstan," deputy executive director and director of the Fund's representative office in Almaty city Sergey Tokhtarov said.







"Unknown Kazakhstan" was initiated by a group of promising photographers and supported financially by the Fund in 2012. With this project people behind the initiative wanted to promote respect and love to the nature of their homeland. The project includes over 3,000 unique photos of little known and never visited before areas of vast Kazakh land.







The photo exhibition was on display in Hungary, Georgia, China, Russia, South Korea, the U.S. and France. Now Azerbaijan has a chance to appreciate the works of young Kazakhstani talents as 40 most striking photos are exhibited in Baku.







The exhibition was unveiled on the sidelines of the reception organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.







In his opening remarks Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have managed to establish close and friendly relations. "It were President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev who laid the foundation of bilateral friendship. Since then our friendship has strengthened," the diplomat said.







In his words, presently Azerbaijan is the key trade and economic strategic partner of Kazakhstan in the Caucasian region. It is safe to say that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have huge potential of mutually profitable political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.