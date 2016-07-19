Unofficial opening of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Qatar held in Doha

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The unofficial opening of the Kyrgyz Embassy's building in Qatar is held on Tuesday in Doha, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports referring to Kyrgyz Ambassador to Qatar Nuran Niyazaliev as writing on Facebook, Kabar reported.

Ambassador Niyazaliev wrote on Facebook that the national flag of the Kyrgyz Republic is hoisted over the building of the diplomatic mission, the national emblem of the republic is hanged in front of the building, and the name of the organization is written in Kyrgyz and Arabic according to the state protocol requirements of the host country. This is the first in the history the Kyrgyz diplomatic representation in the State of Qatar.

He also writes that the flag and emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic were manufactured in Bishkek and were brought to Doha by Kyrgyz diplomats. In the future it is planned to sew the new flag of a larger size and of highly durable material to withstand the high temperature and humidity, wind and sand storms in Qatar. The height of the flagpole is 5 meters and is made in Doha at the request of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz diplomatic mission is located in the center of Doha, close to the central Mosque of Qatar, one of the most beautiful buildings in the capital. Embassies of Belgium, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Peru, Tajikistan, Uruguay are also located in the same area, says the diplomat.

Ambassador Niyazaliev said that currently fit out of the building is underway. The official opening ceremony of the Embassy will take place before the end of 2016 with the participation of delegations of two countries.

In December 2014, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree on establishment of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Qatar to promote further development of political, trade-economic, scientific-technical and cultural relations of the Kyrgyz Republic with the State of Qatar. In December 2015, Nuran Niyazaliev was appointed as the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Qatar by the decree of the Kyrgyz President.