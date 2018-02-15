Unruly weather expected in Kazakhstan on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan today, February 15, Kazinform reports. According to Kazhydromet, snowfall will be observed in some parts of the country, strong wind will hit the south and southeast. Blizzard and foggy conditions are forecast for some regions as well.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions.



Zhambyl, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard is expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists of Almaty and Zhambyl regions of icy conditions on the roads.